More than 150 retired three- and four-star generals signed a one-page letter sent to congressional leaders Sunday asking them not to cut diplomatic spending.

The generals, organized by the group U.S. Global Leadership Coalition, sent the letter one day before President Trump is expected to release fiscal year 2019 budget requests.

Generals wrote a similar letter last year, asking them not to reduce funds for the U.S. Agency for International Development and other foreign affairs programs.

“Today, nearly 30 million people risk starvation in four countries where we also face the growing threat of violent extremism,” the generals wrote this year. “And while we have seen military progress against [the Islamic State], the question that looms is whether we are prepared to protect those battlefield gains and prevent bad actors from stepping into the void.”

Trump reportedly will ask for $3 billion for a border wall in his budget request, which Congress is free to ignore. Bipartisan majorities in Congress recently agreed to increase domestic and military spending.

“Today’s crises do not have military solutions alone, yet America’s essential civilian national security agencies — the State Department, USAID, Millennium Challenge Corporation, Peace Corps and other development agencies — faced a significant cut last year,” the generals wrote.

“Many senior leadership positions remain unfilled, undercutting America’s global influence. We call on you to ensure our nation also has the civilian resources necessary to protect our national security, compete against our adversaries, and create opportunities around the world.”