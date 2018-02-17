Former Obama administration Cabinet member Julian Castro said that Democrats need to not take any city, state, or town for granted in 2018 and 2020 after Hillary Clinton’s 2016 defeat.

The former Housing and Urban Development secretary visited Saint Anselm College in New Hampshire on Friday, a key state that holds the first presidential primary. Castro told local ABC-affiliate WMUR that he is thinking about running for president in 2020, but for now is hoping to lend a hand in the 2018 midterms.

NOW: @NHYoungDems say 250 attending tonight’s gala headlined by potential 2020 presidential contender @JulianCastro - the largest crowd ever at one of the their fundraising events they say #nhpolitics #election2018 #fitn #2020election pic.twitter.com/eeHgfDdOL9— Paul Steinhauser (@steinhauserNH1) February 17, 2018

“I will spend between now and November helping young, progressive Democrats get elected across the country,” he said.

After November, Castro said he would make a decision about running in 2020.

Castro told the station that Democrats need to “compete everywhere” and that the party can’t take anything for granted.

“What you’re going to see in 2018 and 2020 with candidates across the board on the Democratic side is folks going out and campaigning everywhere, speaking to people of all different stripes, whether they live in small towns or big cities, no matter their background,” he told WMUR.

Castro is the brother of Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas. He is also the former mayor of San Antonio.