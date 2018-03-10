Five Cabinet secretaries will testify before the Senate Commerce Committee on March 14 to discuss the White House’s infrastructure proposal, the committee announced Friday.

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta, Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, and Energy Secretary Rick Perry will appear before the committee during the hearing at 10 a.m.

Chao and Ross were already scheduled to testify before senators.

“Testimony from these five Cabinet secretaries will support a comprehensive public discussion about the White House proposal for aligning federal resources with local infrastructure needs and helping complete projects faster,” Commerce Committee Chairman John Thune, R-S.D., said in a statement.

“The Commerce Committee welcomes the eagerness of Secretaries Chao, Ross, Acosta, Perdue, and Perry to discuss the roles of their departments in the improvement of our infrastructure to support the economy,” Thune continued.

The White House revealed its long-awaited infrastructure plan last month. The plan calls for more than $1.5 trillion in new investments in road and bridge construction, waterway improvements, and rural development, with $200 billion in taxpayer dollars to spur the investment.