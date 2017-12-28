Getting fired or laid off is tough on most people, but bold names working in the news industry have a unique situation in that their termination or resignation is out there in public for everyone to know about.

Here are eight of the biggest media personalities who were given pink slips in 2017:

1. Joan Walsh: National correspondent for the liberal Nation magazine Joan Walsh was, until last week, a paid contributor at MSNBC. On Twitter, the left-leaning commentator announced that just before Christmas, the network told her it would not renew her contract. "Yes, it’s Christmas weekend," she said. "I was baking pies with my daughter, who is home for the holidays, when I got the news. It didn’t feel too good. But all of your support helps, a lot. I'm grateful to the people who have fought for me." Just hours later, however, Walsh said she landed a deal with CNN.

2. Erick Erickson: Before President Trump disrupted the Republican Party, conservative radio host Erick Erickson was widely considered one of the most influential voices in the GOP. Last week, he told his audience at his website that after a "mutual decision," he would be leaving Fox News as a paid contributor of five years. He said that the income he received at Fox was "half" of what his family relies on but that he didn't feel he was being utilized by the network. Erickson has previously been publicly critical of Fox, even as he was a paid employee, charging that the network was no longer necessarily a place for conservatism in the age of Trump.

3. Mark Halperin: Following accusations of sexual harassment by multiple women in October that dated back to the late 1990s, prolific political journalist Mark Halperin saw business deals with NBC, Showtime, and a book publisher terminated. Halperin didn't address any of the specific allegations, including that he would rub his erection against women who worked underneath him at CBS News, but he apologized for any perceived misbehavior.

4. Glenn Thrush: In late November, the New York Times said it was suspending one of its best known White House reporters, Glenn Thrush, after former female colleagues publicly accused him of inappropriate conduct. Last week, the paper said it was allowing Thrush to return in late January but that he would no longer cover the White House. "While we believe that Glenn has acted offensively, we have decided that he does not deserve to be fired,” Times executive editor Dean Baquet said in a statement. It was unclear what subjects Thrush would cover when he returns.

5. Ryan Lizza: New Yorker magazine announced Dec. 11 that it had fired its star reporter Ryan Lizza after "what we believe was improper sexual conduct." The magazine did not address any specifics, but Lizza denied any wrongdoing and said his former employer "decided to characterize a respectful relationship with a woman I dated as somehow inappropriate." CNN, where Lizza is a paid contributor, suspended him indefinitely.

6. Bill O'Reilly: Long the highest rated host at Fox News, Bill O'Reilly's tenure abruptly ended when the network prematurely ended his contract in April. The decision came after reports that over the course of a decade, O'Reilly and Fox had settled millions of dollars worth of sexual harassment lawsuits. O'Reilly has denied all of the allegations, calling them politically and financially motivated.

7. Matt Lauer: NBC's "Today" opened its show on Nov. 29 by announcing that longtime anchor Matt Lauer had been fired over multiple allegations of sexual misconduct. Variety magazine published an extensive story shortly thereafter painting a picture of Lauer as a sex-crazed womanizer who aggressively pursued female colleagues in the workplace. In a statement, Lauer said there was "enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed."

8. Charlie Rose: PBS and CBS both ended their business ties with veteran broadcast journalist Charlie Rose in late November after several women accused him of sexual misconduct, including exposing himself to younger female colleagues that he would invite to his home. Rose said in a statement that he disputed the accuracy of some of the claims, but that, "It is essential that these women know I hear them and that I deeply apologize for my inappropriate behavior."