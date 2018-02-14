Former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama are no strangers to publicly expressing their love for each other. Here are their Valentine's Day tributes to one another throughout the years:

2018: The former first lady dedicated a Valentine's Day Spotify playlist to Barack Obama.

Happy #ValentinesDay to my one and only, @BarackObama. To celebrate the occasion, I’m dedicating a little Valentine’s Day playlist to you! https://t.co/aHSQAL25mH— Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) February 14, 2018

Barack shared a photo of the couple and said Michelle makes "every day and every place better."

Happy Valentine’s Day, @MichelleObama. You make every day and every place better. pic.twitter.com/aWvyytR7Mm— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) February 14, 2018

2017: Barack shared a Twitter message noting that, although it would be their 28th Valentine's Day together, with Michelle "it always feels new."

Happy Valentine’s Day, @michelleobama! Almost 28 years with you, but it always feels new. pic.twitter.com/O0UhJWoqGN— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) February 14, 2017

Michelle tweeted a photo of the two on the beach that was dedicated to the "love of her life and favorite island mate."

Happy Valentine's Day to the love of my life and favorite island mate, @BarackObama. #valentines pic.twitter.com/n3tEmSAJRT— Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) February 14, 2017

2016: In a more grandiose gesture, Barack recited a love poem to Michelle while on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."

Michelle also shared a video message addressed to Barack on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."

"Roses are red, Violets are blue. You are the president, and I am your boo," Michelle said.

2015: Michelle shared a photo of the two hugging in the White House captioned: "Love is all you need."

2014: Michelle shared three photos of the couple on Twitter and Instagram.

"I'll always be your valentine," Michelle wrote.

Barack shared a photo on Twitter of the two in what appears to be the White House.

"Here's the truth: @MichelleObama is still the best Valentine," he wrote.

2013:

Barack shared a throwback picture of the two.

2012:

Barack shared his first Valentine's Day tweet dedicated to Michelle.

Although President Trump is an active member of Twitter, a search on his personal account shows that he has never dedicated a tweet to first lady Melania Trump for Valentine's Day.

In 2013, Melania sent what appears to be the couples only tweet acknowledging the holiday.

"Happy Valentine's Day to my dear husband @realDonaldTrump!" Melania wrote.