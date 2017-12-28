About a third of Americans believe that President Trump has kept his promise to repeal Obamacare, a new poll shows.



The findings from YouGov show that 31 percent of respondents agreed that Trump had kept his campaign promise to repeal Obamacare. The largest plurality of people who agreed with the statement by age were 65 and older, at 38 percent.

Results also varied by political party. The poll found 44 percent of Republicans agreed with the statement, while 27 percent of Democrats agreed.

Forty-nine percent of those polled said Trump had not kept his promise to repeal Obamacare.

Last week, Trump signed a tax bill into law that would repeal the individual mandate penalty for Obamacare, which required people to buy health insurance or pay a fine.

The rest of Obamacare remains in place, including regulations that prohibit insurers from refusing coverage to people with preexisting illnesses or charging them more.

The survey used results from 1,478 respondents, taken from web-based interviews held Dec. 24 to Dec. 26 and was sponsored by the Economist.