A veterans home in Yountville, Calif. was on lockdown Friday afternoon after a man entered the building, fired shots and took hostages, according to police.

A California Highway Patrol spokesperson said shots had been fired inside the residence, but did not state whether there have been any injuries or fatalities at the Veterans Home of California-Yountville, located about 50 miles west of Sacramento, Calif.

One local media outlet reported a man dressed in black and wearing body armor entered the building armed with an automatic weapon. By 11:40 a.m. local time, the suspect was thought to be holding two hostages.

"Law enforcement is at the Yountville Veteran’s Home right now following reports of gunfire. The safety of our residents, workers and the community is our top priority. We have activated our emergency response protocol and are cooperating with law enforcement," a statement from CalVet said.

Yountville Veterans Home Update ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Y4Wt0dK9kZ— CalVet (@MyCalVet) March 9, 2018

The facility is a retirement and assisted living home for veterans. It's the largest veterans' home in the country and houses 1,100 aged or disabled veterans who served in World War II, Korean War, Vietnam War, Desert Storm, and Operation Enduring Freedom/Operation Iraqi Freedom.