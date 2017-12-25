The eldest daughter of Eric Garner, the black man who died in 2014 after being put in a chokehold by New York City police, is in a coma following a heart attack.

Erica Garner’s verified Twitter account asked people to pray for the 27-year-old activist.

"The Garner/Snipes family wants to thank you all for your prayers and support. At this moment there are no updates on Ericas condition," the Monday morning tweet said. "They ask that you take this holiday to enjoy your loved ones and for self care. More updates will come as they are available."

Rev. Al Sharpton wrote on Twitter that Garner had suffered a heart attack.

Erica Garner became an activist following the death of her father, 43-year-old Eric Garner. The father of six was put in a chokehold after police attempted to arrest him for allegedly selling cigarettes illegally.

The last words Garner — who had asthma and was pronounced dead that day — allegedly said upon being held the a department-banned chokehold by officer Daniel Pantaleo were: “I can’t breathe! I can’t breathe!”

Garner’s death was ruled a homicide, but a grand jury declined to indict Pantaleo on criminal charges. The city of New York settled with Eric Garner's estate for $5.9 million in July 2015.

The words “I can’t breathe!” words became a rallying cry for activists, such as the Black Lives Matter group, amid an influx of police brutality cases between 2014 and 2016.

Erica Garner worked with the Black Lives Matter group and endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders in the 2016 Democratic presidential primaries.