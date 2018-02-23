Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff equated the inaction from a school resource officer during the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School with the inaction of members of Congress to move on gun control.

Schiff asked why any of member of Congress who refuses to act in the wake of the Parkland, Fla., should keep their job.

“School Resource Officer in Parkland who stood outside while a mass shooting took place was suspended and resigned,” Schiff tweeted. “Why should any Member of Congress who stands inside the Capitol and refuses to protect our kids keep their job?”

The school resource officer assigned to the school remained outside of the building when a shooter opened fire on students and teachers last week, and did not engage the shooter.

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said video footage revealed Scot Peterson arrived on the west side of the high school’s freshman building and took up a position but did not enter the school during the shooting.

Peterson was armed and in uniform, but did “nothing,” Israel said. Peterson should have “went in, addressed the killer and killed the killer,” Israel added.

Peterson has since resigned.