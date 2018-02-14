Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., said Tuesday no revisions would be made to the Democratic rebuttal to the memo drafted by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif., and his Republican colleagues and staffers alleging surveillance abuses committed against the Trump campaign.

“We’re not going to make any revisions to it. The only question is what redactions will be made. And obviously we’d like to keep those to a minimum,” Schiff told reporters on Capitol Hill Tuesday.

“The White House has a different interest. I think their interest is in redacting anything that doesn’t reflect well on the White House,” the top Democrat on the House intel panel added.

I asked Schiff if FBI wants significant changes to his memo. He says: "We're not going to make any revisions to it. The only question is what redactions will be made, and obviously we'd like to keep those to a minimum." https://t.co/NVHlpcyr9g— Manu Raju (@mkraju) February 14, 2018

Democrats say their 10-page document provides more context to the GOP memo, which details how the FBI and the Justice Department applied for warrants from the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court to gather information on former Trump campaign foreign policy adviser Carter Page.

The Obama-era officials relied on, in part, the controversial, mostly unverified dossier compiled by former British spy Christopher Steele, which relied itself on some funding from the Democratic National Committee and the Hillary Clinton campaign.

Trump, however, refused to declassify the Democratic response on Friday, citing "significant concerns for the national security and law enforcement interests."

But the president gave Democrats the chance to "revise" the memo to “mitigate the risks identified” before sending it back to the White House for review.

While Trump can be overridden by parliamentary procedures in the House, it is unclear how the Democrats' decision not to revise the document will impact whether or not Trump will allow its release to the public.