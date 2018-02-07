The ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee said there’s “certainly a lot of evidence” of collusion between President Trump’s campaign and Russia during the 2016 election.

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., pointed to George Papadopoulos and Michael Flynn pleading guilty in the Russia investigation, but also said he wasn’t ready to reach any final conclusions.

“I don’t want to reach any ultimate conclusions, but there’s certainly a lot of evidence on the issue of collusion,” Schiff told BuzzFeed.

“The question many people ask is, ‘is this proof beyond a reasonable doubt of a crime?’ The crime is conspiracy to violate U.S. election laws. Ultimately Bob Mueller has to make that decision and Bob Mueller’s privy to a lot of information we don’t have yet,” Schiff continued.

Schiff also expects President Trump would be the first person to claim collusion if the situation were reversed and Democrats were accused of colluding with Russia during the presidential election.

“If the circumstances were reversed Donald Trump would be the first to say this is overwhelming evidence of collusion,” Schiff said.

The White House and some Republicans have already alleged collusion between Russia and Democrats after reports that Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign and the Democratic National Committee shared the cost of producing the infamous Trump dossier.