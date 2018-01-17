President Trump’s efforts to distance the United States from Pakistan have earned him a gold medal from an Afghan community thrilled to see a tougher American stance toward a difficult neighbor.

Stars and Stripes reported residents of Logar province in Afghanistan raised about $650 to pay for a handcrafted gold medallion to honor Trump. The inscription reads, “For bravery, from the Afghan people to Donald Trump, president of the United States of America.”

Logar province is located just south of Kabul, near the country’s eastern border with Pakistan.

Earlier this month, Trump accused Pakistan of only giving “lies and deceit” in return for more than $33 billion in aid since 2002. Pakistan has played an important role as an ally in the war in Afghanistan, but has often proved to be a difficult partner and has been accused of harboring terrorists fleeing Afghanistan.

The White House also announced earlier this month the U.S. wouldn’t pay $2 billion in military aid to Pakistan until it stepped up its efforts to fight terrorism.