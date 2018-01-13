The 55-nation African Union demanded an apology from President Trump for his “shithole countries” comment when talking about African nations.

“The African Union Mission wishes to express its infuriation, disappointment and outrage over the unfortunate comment made by Mr. Donald Trump, President of the United States of America,” the group said in a statement.

JUST IN: statement from African Union mission to the USA re: President Trump's 'shithole' comments, the mission 'demand retraction and an apology to Africans around the world' pic.twitter.com/G1tMSybuSa— Samira Sawlani (@samirasawlani) January 12, 2018

During an immigration meeting Thursday with lawmakers, the president reportedly asked: “Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?”

His comment came during a moment of frustration as the lawmakers were discussing restoring protections for immigrants from African nations as well as Haiti and El Salvador.

While the president denied saying “shithole countries," he admitted to using “tough language” in regards to immigration during the meeting.

The AU said such talk is a “huge misunderstanding of the African continent and its people.”

“The African Union Mission condemns the comments in the strongest terms and demands a retraction of the comment as well as an apology to not only the Africans but to all people of African descent around the globe," the group's statement concluded.

In a statement given to AFP, Ebba Kalondo, a spokeswoman for AU Chairperson Moussa Faki, said that remark “truly flies in the face of accepted behavior and practice.”