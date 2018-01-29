When Donald Trump finishes the State of the Union, he should walk out of the House chamber, down the Capitol steps, and away from Washington. Not for good, of course. Maybe just for the week, because right now a golfing trip gives the administration the best chance of success in the New Year.

The longer Trump hits the links, the less likely Trump will be to step on a political rake. And on top of avoiding any accidents, his absence would amplify his message.

Obviously, a week at Mar-a-Largo or some other resort would be bad for optics. He can’t reach across the aisle by retreating. And he can’t push for a bipartisan agenda while golfing—a sport he repeatedly slammed Barrack Obama for doing. After all, the public wants a president who works. But those bad optics are preferable to the bad press that would certainly come if Trump gives in to temptation and punches down at his critics.

It happened last time around. He hit it out of the park with his joint address, outlining his agenda, managing to strike an appropriate tone, and bringing the entire chamber to its feet, and close to tears, when he spoke directly to the widow of a fallen Navy Seal. The next day, even the New York Times had to admit that it was “the most presidential speech Mr. Trump has ever given."

Then Trump ruined it.

When the president went to war over allegations of Russian collusion, Republicans learned they couldn’t have nice things so long as Trump has Twitter. He called for an investigation into House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. He accused the Democratic National Committee of hampering an FBI investigation. He claimed former President Barack Obama tapped the phones of Trump Tower. In less than a week, the young president erased all the goodwill he engendered with his joint address.

And that’s the theme of this administration. Each victory comes with an accompanying and unnecessary scandal. Ego inevitably self-sabotages this presidency.

But it doesn’t have to be this way. From what the White House has said, the State of the Union will be bipartisan and conciliatory. It seems likely that the president will adapt his normally brash style for the more polished approach. Ever the showman, Trump will ace the delivery. If he gets out of his own way afterward, Washington will be left with the substance of his ideas, not his reactionary immaturity.