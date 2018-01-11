The U.S. Air Force has deployed three nuclear-capable B-2 stealth bombers and 200 air personnel to U.S. territory of Guam, the Pacific Air Forces announced late Tuesday.

The move comes days after North Korean government officials met with South Korean leaders to discuss security concerns ahead of the Winter Olympics, in the face of the northern country's continued missile tests.

The last time three of these bombers were deployed to Guam was in 2016.

The new planes supplement B-1 conventional bombers currently at Andersen Air Force Base and are part of Pacific Command's Bomber Assurance and Deterrence mission.