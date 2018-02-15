In an effort to improve response time to airspace violations over Mar-a-Lago, the U.S. Air Force plans to station fighter jets at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport during President Trump's visits, the North American Aerospace Defense Command said.

A spokesperson for NORAD told the Sun Sentinel that low-flying jets heard in the skies over South Florida on Wednesday were a part of military exercises intended to train pilots before they begin flying out of the commercial airport.

Fighter jets have previously been scrambled out of Homestead Air Reserve Base, over 90 miles away from Trump's private club in Palm Beach, Florida.

In 2017, fighter jets intercepted 15 planes, and Coast Guard helicopters intercepted three aircraft violating airspace restrictions over Mar-a-Lago, according to NORAD. During Trump's January visit to Mar-a-Lago, three aircraft had to be escorted out of restricted airspace by F-16 jets.

A spokesperson for Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport told the Sun Sentinel the Air Force's future plans would not affect commercial flights.