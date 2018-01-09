One of the University of Alabama’s players yelled an expletive directed at President Trump ahead of the College Football Playoff National Championship game against the University of Georgia on Monday.

“Fuck Trump,” one of the players can be heard saying in a video of the players before entering the field. Trump did not appear to be in the vicinity of the player.

Alabama RB Bo Scarbrough yells “F— Trump” before tonight’s title game. pic.twitter.com/RhuhRyNFHh— Sporting News (@sportingnews) January 9, 2018

It appears the comment was made by running back Bo Scarbrough, who wears No. 9.

Trump arrived at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta earlier Monday to attend the game. Vice President Mike Pence is also attending the game.

Trump claimed he would delay his “Fake News Awards,” a mock award originally scheduled for Monday that he will give to the mainstream media for their coverage, until later this month so he could attend.