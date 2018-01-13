Famed lawyer Alan Dershowitz on Friday recommended that President Trump apologize for making disparaging comments about foreign nations during a White House meeting about immigration.

"As the grandchild of American immigrants who came from a very, very poor country in Europe, I hope the president will apologize for whatever he said that demeans immigrants," Dershowitz said on Fox News.

Dershowitz, a Harvard Law School professor emeritus who has been critical of special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe, evoked the image of the Statue of Liberty before imploring Trump to admit he "misspoke" during the bipartisan Oval Office meeting.

"We are a country of immigrants and I just hope that we can elevate the discussion about immigration and try not to insult people from any part of the world," he said. "And the president can do a great service if he just comes forward and says, 'I misspoke.'"

Trump was at the center of a backlash Friday after it was reported that he had made some offensive remarks about Haiti and African nations, including a reference to "shithole countries."