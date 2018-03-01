Former Infowars employees claim that founder Alex Jones sexually harassed and groped female staff and openly made anti-Semitic and racist remarks toward minority employees, according to newly revealed legal filings.

Jones, who is infamous for his controversial views and conspiracy theories, allegedly joined staff members who were humiliating and bullying a Jewish colleague, Rob Jacobson, who they referred to as “the Jewish Individual” and “the Resident Jew.”

Jacobson, who was a veteran employee of Infowars, is now suing Jones for discrimination, harassment, and unfair dismissal after he was fired last May. According to the documents obtained by the Daily Mail, his lawyers submitted a complaint to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

Another employee had a similar experience with Jones, claiming that he harassed and discriminated against her based on her race.

Former production assistant Ashley Beckford said in her EEOC complaint that she was “subjected to different terms and conditions of employment, in comparison to my non-Black African-American peers, when it came to my salary/wages and benefits (travel), and in regards to my dress, including my hair style.”

Beckford explained that Jones was not alone in this behavior, claiming that racial slurs and sexually offensive comments from management and colleagues created a “hostile work environment” for female employees who were subjected to unwanted sexual advances, glances, and comments.

After speaking up about a particular incident, Beckford claimed that Jones attempted to show sympathy by giving her a side hug but ended up grabbing her butt. She also said that he made “sexual advances” toward her and commented on her looks on numerous occasions.

Jones denied the allegations as “completely, totally false” in a statement sent to the Daily Mail.

“I'm not going to talk about former employees, I mean nobody accuses me of stuff like that. No, no, and in fact I'm not the type of person to say those kinds of things. So that's why my feelings are hurt. Wow. That's all I can say. That's total bullshit,” he continued.

A lawyer for Jones’ company said the allegations will investigated.