The latest person charged in special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday afternoon.

Alex van der Zwaan, 33, pleaded guilty to two charges stemming from a November 2017 interview with the special counsel’s office and FBI investigators.

[Robert Mueller charges attorney with making false statements to special counsel's office]

Judge Amy Berman Jackson of the US District Court for the District of Columbia accepted the Dutch citizen’s guilty plea, and set a sentencing date for April 3. Van der Zwaan will likely be sentenced to zero to six months in federal prison.

Jackson made it clear he had been cooperating with Mueller’s investigation thus far, but did not elaborate on if that will continue following the guilty plea.