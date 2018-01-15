Martin Luther King Jr.’s niece defended President Trump against accusations of racism by pointing to the economic opportunities for black Americans.

“I do not believe President Donald John Trump is a racist. The economy’s up. Jobs are up in the black community. There is great promise to get a lot of people who have been unfairly incarcerated out,” Alveda King told “Fox and Friends” on Monday, the federal holiday honoring her uncle.

Trump was called racist after he referred to Haiti, El Salvador, and African nations as “shithole countries” during a discussion on immigration with lawmakers. Trump has denied he is a racist after days of intense backlash against his comments.

“I’m the least racist person you will ever interview,” Trump told reporters at his Florida resort Sunday.

King said Trump’s presidency is helping the black community because the unemployment rate for black workers fell to the lowest rate on record last month.

“The president is working for America, period, as he is draining the swamp. And African-Americans are benefiting. Our jobs are going up. Our unemployment is going down. Companies are saying they are going to raise their own minimum wage and do bonuses because of the tax cuts. So, the president is helping the African-American community. And I don't believe President Donald John Trump is a racist,” she said.