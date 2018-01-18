Amazon announced Thursday that it narrowed down its list for the company’s second headquarters to 20 locations.

The company received 238 bids from the United States, Canada and Mexico to host its second headquarters, with cities eager for the economic boost it could bring. Amazon expects it will invest more than $5 billion and create 50,000 high-paying jobs with “Amazon HQ2.”

Three of the locations are in the D.C. area, home to the Washington Post, which Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos purchased in 2013.

Bezos also purchased a home — the city's largest — in the Washington, D.C., neighborhood of Kalorama for $23 million in 2016.

“Getting from 238 to 20 was very tough — all the proposals showed tremendous enthusiasm and creativity,” Holly Sullivan, head of Amazon Public Policy, said in a statement. “Through this process we learned about many new communities across North America that we will consider as locations for future infrastructure investment and job creation.”

Amazon, which is currently headquartered in Seattle, said in the coming months, it will work with the finalist locations to delve more into their bids and examine the “feasibility of a future partnership” that can meet Amazon’s plans for hiring.

The company said it will decide the location of its second headquarters sometime this year, but did not provide a specific time.

The 20 finalists are: