Two huge booksellers, Amazon and Walmart, have already cut the price of Hillary Rodham Clinton's 2016 tell-all by 40 percent -- and it isn't even available yet.

Set to be released Tuesday, both have priced "What Happened?" at $17.99.

Publisher Simon and Schuster set a price of $30.

Much of what's in her book has already been reported on, thanks to leaked copies of the Democratic presidential candidate's latest work.

The price cut, however, has likely helped to boost sales. It is No. 1 on Amazon.

