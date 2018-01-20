Fewer than 30 percent of Americans support shutting down the government to extend legal status for young undocumented immigrants, according to a new poll by the Trump-aligned group America First, provided to the Washington Examiner.

Fifty-nine percent of respondents said they would not be supportive of blocking a short-term measure to fund the government over legal status for so-called "Dreamers," a strategy Senate Democrats are currently pursuing to the frustration of their GOP colleagues.

Meanwhile, just 28 percent of Americans said they would back the Democratic plan to kill the spending bill since it does not include protections for recipients of the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

The survey of 1,200 U.S. adults was conducted at the end of last year, between Nov. 30-Dec. 3. It comes as the government barrels toward a midnight deadline to keep the government open.

White House officials and congressional GOP leaders said late Friday that they have no intention of changing the bill to include DACA protections, or fund the government for a longer period of time.

President Trump met with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., early Friday afternoon, but GOP lawmakers later said no deal was struck during their sit-down.

At least one other survey released on Friday by CNN showed similar results, with only 34 percent of Americans favoring a government shutdown and a plurality (31 percent) indicating they would blame Democrats if one does occur.

The America First poll results contain a margin of error plus or minus 2.83 percentage points.