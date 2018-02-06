U.S. Olympic freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy believes Vice President Mike Pence is a “bad fit” to lead the U.S. delegation to the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, he told Ellen DeGeneres.

“It just seems like such a strange choice for me because I feel like we’re in 2018 … We’re going into the Olympics, and myself and Adam Rippon are the two first openly gay males competing in the Olympics. It’s just incredible to see how times have changed because of people like you and athletes in the past and so many people that have paved the way,” Kenworthy told DeGeneres during an interview on her show Monday.

“But then to have someone leading the delegation that has directly attacked the LGBT community and a Cabinet in general that sort of stands against us and have tried to set us back, it just seems like a bad fit,” he continued.

Pence was tapped to lead the U.S. delegation last month and embarked on the trip to Winter Olympics on Monday.

Like Kenworthy, Rippon, a male figure skater competing for the U.S., also criticized the selection of Pence to lead Team USA in Pyeongchang.

Rippon told USA Today Pence doesn’t have a “real concept of reality” and said the vice president “doesn’t stand for anything that I really believe in.”

Kenworthy said Monday that Pence as the leader of the U.S. delegation goes against the message of the Olympics.

“The Olympics is all about inclusion and people coming together, and it seems like it’s not really doing that,” he said.

DeGeneres also called Pence a “weird choice.”