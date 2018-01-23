Several Americans were among those killed or injured in this weekend’s attack on a hotel in Kabul, Afghanistan.

A State Department official told the Associated Press of the American deaths and injuries, though it’s unknown how many were killed or hurt in the Taliban attack.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said in a statement Sunday the U.S. “strongly condemns” the attack at the Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul.

“We mourn all those who lost their lives in the attack, whether Afghans or citizens of other countries,” Tillerson said. “We offer our deepest condolences to the families and friends of those who were killed and wish for the speedy recovery of those wounded.”

Twenty-two people were killed, including 14 non-Afghans, in the deadly attack this weekend. Among the fatalities were six Ukrainians, two Venezuelan pilots, a Kazakhstan citizen, and a German, according to the Associated Press.

More than 150 people were either rescued or escaped during the siege. The 13-hour deadly attack began Saturday and ended Sunday.