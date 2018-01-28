An overwhelming majority of Americans want President Trump to address kitchen table issues such as how he plans to improve healthcare, boost the economy, and create more jobs during his first State of the Union on Tuesday, according to a new poll.

Eighty-two percent of voters told pollsters they considered it very or somewhat important for Trump to discuss healthcare during his prime-time speech to Congress on Jan. 30, per Morning Consult and Politico.

The economy was the second priority for the sample, with 81 percent of voters saying it was either a very or somewhat important topic.

Immigration was the third most significant subject, but voters' concerns were split along party lines.

Eighty-six percent of Republicans responded, saying curbing illegal immigration was a top agenda item whereas 81 percent of Democrats would prefer for the president to focus on alleviating poverty.

Despite some lawmakers like Reps. John Lewis, D-Ga., and Frederica Wilson, D-Fla., telling reporters they intend to skip Trump's State of the Union, more than half of the voters polled said they were likely to tune to listen to his address.

The online, weighted survey of 1,994 registered voters across the U.S. was conducted between Jan. 18-20. Its results have a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points.