An Amtrak train traveling from Washington, D.C., to Penn Station in New York City at 125 mph separated Tuesday morning, according to a report.

A source told the New York Post the incident involving the 2150 Acela occurred around 6:30 a.m. Amtrak confirmed the train broke apart, and a spokesman said they are investigating the incident.

“We are currently investigating the cause of the car separation, inspecting every Acela trainset, and taking any necessary actions to prevent a reoccurrence,” spokesman Jason Abrams said.

A photo provided to the New York Post shows two train cars separated after the connector broke. The air hoses were connected between the two cars, which had passengers on board.

Amtrak said there were 52 passengers on the train at the time of the incident, and no one was injured.

The separation of the two cars comes after Amtrak trains were involved in two separate accidents over the last week.

An Amtrak passenger train traveling from New York to Miami crashed into a CSX freight train in South Carolina on Sunday, leaving two people dead and 70 others injured.

On Wednesday, an Amtrak train carrying Republicans in Congress to a retreat at the Greenbrier resort in West Virginia crashed into a truck in Crozet, Va. One person in the truck was killed and another was seriously injured.