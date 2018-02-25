Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar wants YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and other major technology companies to be fined if they don’t take quick enough action to remove bots from their networks.

Klobucar, a Democrat, said on NBC’s “Meet The Press” Sunday Congress should take up a bill to regulate social networks and Internet video platforms more like TV stations and print outlets.

“That would be a great idea, but then you need a Congress to act. And there are too many people who are afraid of doing something like this because we know these sites are popular, everyone loves putting recipes, cat videos, it's a great thing,” she said.

“But, at the same time there's an ugly side of this, and somebody said that there was systems set up without alarms, without locks, and big surprise, bad guys are coming in and manipulating people.”

Later, Klobuchar called for political ads on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter to require the same disclosure information that advertisements on TV, radio, and print newspapers must have.