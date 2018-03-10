Rep. Andre Carson, D-Ind., dismissed the Republican Jewish Coalition as not having "any credibility with [him]” after the U.S. Jewish advocacy group called for his resignation over his ties to Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan.

Carson said the coalition’s outcry over Farrakhan’s recent anti-Semitic and racist remarks is part of their political agenda and doesn’t hold any “credibility” in his book.

“The Congressional Black Caucus is asking that organization to condemn [Israeli Prime Minister] Benjamin Netanyahu and the [Israeli] government for discriminating against Africans who are migrating, who are fleeing dictatorships, who are fleeing oppression,” he said about RJC.

“There's a great deal of bigotry and racism happening right now they fail to condemn,” he added during an interview with FOX 59.

The Indiana congressman is one of several Congressional Black Caucus members facing mounting pressure from the Republican group for having ties to Farrakhan, who said “powerful Jews are my enemy” and threatened that “time is up” for the “Satanic Jew.” In the address to members of the Nation of Islam, the controversial leader also made hateful remarks towards white people, African-Americans, and members of the LGBTQ community.

RJC executive director Matt Brooks said his comments about Netanyahu and Israel is a “pivot to deflect from the fact he’s unwilling and unprepared to condemn the hatred of Mr. Farrakhan.”

Other CBC members who have been scrutinized for their ties to Farrakhan include Reps. Maxine Waters, Danny Davis, and Keith Ellison. Some, but not all, have issued statements condemning racism and anti-Semitism. Davis, D-Ill., said Thursday, "I reject, condemn and oppose Minister Farrakhan’s views and remarks regarding the Jewish people and the Jewish religion." That was after he confirmed he has a personal relationship with Farrakhan, saying Farrakhan's position on the so-called "Jewish question" didn't bother him.