Maine Sen. Angus King said Sunday the Senate Intelligence Committee would release a report in the coming weeks on Russia’s attempts to hack state election systems.

Speaking on NBC’s “Meet The Press,” King refused to go into any details about the report, but said it shows the Senate Intelligence Committee is wrapping up its investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

“We’re going to issue a report in the next two or three weeks about the Russian efforts to get into the state election system,” he said.

He added the intelligence committee would also issue reports on the Russian actions around the election as a whole and possible links between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin. However, he wouldn’t give a timeline for when those reports will come.

King, an independent, contrasted the committee’s work with what the House Intelligence Committee has been doing with the release of memos by both parties pushing their own agendas.

He added there’s no real relationship between the House and Senate intelligence committees.

“There’s not much of a relationship at this point, to tell you the truth. We’re trying to continue on in a bipartisan manner. You’ll notice there haven’t been memos and counter memos,” he said.