Conservative author Ann Coulter slammed Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., on Friday over the bipartisan immigration proposal he put forth alongside Sens. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., and Dick Durbin, D-Ill.,

"I think everyone is wondering, where is Lindsey Graham coming from. Who nominated him to be negotiating this," Coulter told Fox New's Tucker Carlson. "He ran for president, uhm, he got literally zero votes."

Coulter questioned why Republican senators would allow Graham to take the reigns.

"He was the first and most vicious at attacking Donald Trump the candidate," Coulter said. "So, why does he have a seat at the table at all on immigration negotiations."

Graham has worked alongside Democratic lawmakers to create a deal concerning the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program and border security.

Trump previously rejected the plan put forward by Graham and Durbin that offered only nominal funding for the border wall and made changes to the visa lottery and chain migration policies.The White House has also said if the bill reached Trump's desk it could be considered "dead on arrival."

However, White House officials said Thursday that Trump would support a path to citizenship for as many as 1.8 DACA-eligible immigrants to seek U.S. citizenship in a new immigration plan, which also would make drastic cuts to legal immigration, that will be released next week.

Coulter, author of In Trump we Trust, has been outspoken with her growing frustrated with the president over the unfulfilled campaign promise of a wall.