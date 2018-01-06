Anna Wintour tore into claims published in Michael Wolff's controversial tell-all book that the Vogue editor-in-chief lobbied President Trump to nominate her as the U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom.

“Laughably preposterous,” a spokesperson for Wintour told Business Insider when asked for comment on the anecdote included in Wolff's Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House book about the Trump administration.

“I think it’s pretty clear where Anna stands politically,” the representative continued.

Wintour, who previously fundraised for former President Barack Obama and 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, broached the subject during meetings with Trump at Trump Tower in New York during his transition period, according to Wolff.

“Trump was inclined to entertain the idea,” Wolff wrote, but ex-White House chief strategist Steve Bannon said that "there was no chemistry" between the pair.

Wintour also reportedly approached Obama about the position, formally known as the ambassador to the Court of St. James’s, shortly after his re-election in 2012.

Trump attacked Wintour on Twitter in December following the release of a video critical of Clinton by Conde Nast, of which the fashion maven is artistic director.

“Vanity Fair, which looks like it is on its last legs, is bending over backwards in apologizing for the minor hit they took at Crooked H [Hillary Clinton],” Trump wrote.

“Anna Wintour, who was all set to be Amb to Court of St James’s & a big fundraiser for CH [Crooked Hillary], is beside herself in grief & begging for forgiveness!” he added.