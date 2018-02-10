White House speechwriter David Sorensen has resigned following allegations from his ex-wife that he was violent and emotionally abusive while they were married.

Sorensen refuted the allegations and claims that he was the victim of domestic violence during the two and a half years they were married, the Washington Post reported Friday evening.

Sorensen’s departure comes days after White House staff secretary Rob Porter announced he would step down from his post after reports were published that two of his ex-wives accused him of domestic abuse.

Porter resigned on Wednesday, but has denied the credibility of the allegations.