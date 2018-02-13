Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci on Tuesday called for the resignation of White House Chief of Staff John Kelly over his handling of domestic abuse allegations against former White House staff assistant Rob Porter.

“Based on FBI testimony, WH Chief of Staff John Kelly almost certainly knew about credible allegations of domestic abuse against Rob Porter at least 6 months ago — then recently forced others to lie about that timeline. Inexcusable. Kelly must resign,” Scaramucci tweeted.

New testimony from FBI Director Christopher Wray before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday raised new questions about what people in the White House knew about the allegations of domestic abuse against Porter who had not yet obtained permanent security clearance and was instead working under a temporary one.

While the White House has pushed back on reports that Kelly and White House Counsel Don McGahn knew of the allegations, Wray’s testimony contradicts White House statements.

On Monday, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said “The process for the background [check] was ongoing, and the White House has not received any specific papers regarding the completion of that background check.”

However, Wray asserted his department, which was charged with conducting the background check, finished the investigation in July, and closed the file in January, contradicting White House claims the process was “ongoing.”

“The FBI submitted a partial report on the investigation in question in March and then completed background investigation in late July,” Wray said before the committee. “Soon thereafter, we received requests for follow-up inquiry and we did the follow-up and provided that information in November. And then we administratively closed the file in January. And then earlier this month we received some additional information and we passed that along as well.”

This is not the first time Scaramucci has gone after Kelly for his handling of the Porter allegations. Scaramucci criticized Kelly on CNN Saturday.

“The cover-up is always worse than the crime,” Scaramucci said. “I would say, ‘Jeez, you know, I knew about it. I was going to give the guy a pass because he told me it wasn’t true, and I apologize to the American people for that. He’s been let go, and I’d still like to keep my job.”

Scaramucci served in the White House for ten days before Kelly fired him in late July.