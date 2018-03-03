Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci suggested Friday that chief of staff John Kelly is the reason why he is banned from entering the White House.

“John wants to turn @potus friends into adversaries. Sorry John. Not happening,” Scaramucci tweeted in response to a Bloomberg report in which he confirms that he was denied an appointment at the White House.

He said in a snarky follow-up tweet: “The next time I will go to Washington it will be to visit the @smithsonian”

The White House confirmed to Bloomberg that the New York financier is part of a group of former White House staffers placed on an “administrative exclusion list” who left under “adverse circumstance.” Any appointment requests from these former employees must be “evaluated on a case by case basis.”

After current communications director Hope Hicks announced her resignation, Scaramucci reopened old battle wounds and warned that there will be “a further evacuation of talent” due to Kelly.

"Does the president want to lose everyone because of General Jackass?" Scaramucci said Thursday.

Scaramucci, who only served 11 days in the Trump administration, was fired by Kelly when the latter assumed the position of chief of staff in the summer of last year. He has not responded to the Washington Examiner's request for comment.