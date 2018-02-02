Anthony Scaramucci, former White House communications director, called former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus a “Sith Lord” while blaming Priebus for undercutting him in various endeavors in his career.

Scaramucci claimed Priebus, whom he referred to as “Rancid Penis,” was “jealous” that he was offered a position as director of the Office of Public Liaison shortly before Trump assumed office.

“Rancid Penis, you know, he just cannot believe this. He’s just very jealous, can’t believe I’m this close to Trump,” Scaramucci told Vanity Fair in an interview published Thursday. “Priebus had the society broken up into ‘Always Trumpers’ and ‘Never Trumpers,’ and he was trying to flood the White House staff, as the chief of staff, with ‘Never Trumpers,’ and trying to figure out ways to blockade, slow down, and keep out, particularly of the White House, the ‘Trumper-Trumpers.’”

Scaramucci said that Priebus called him and encouraged him to not take the position and instructed him to be finance director for the Republican National Committee. But Scaramucci said he pushed back and indicated he was going to take the position. He claimed that Priebus told him that he would “do everything I can [to help].” Scaramucci said Priebus’ words were “because he’s a Washingtonian.”

“That’s what they do to you, they say, ‘golly gee’ to your face and they act like Richie Cunningham to your face,” Scaramucci told Vanity Fair. “They’re Richie Cunningham and they’re Opie from ‘The Andy Griffith Show,’ but they’re the fucking Sith Lord behind your back. They’re hitting you with a lightsaber behind your back.”

Scaramucci argued Priebus prevented him from getting the job due to the situation surrounding a majority stake in Skybridge Capitol he sold to a Chinese conglomerate.

Scaramucci eventually was hired to work at the White House in July and remained at his post at the White House for only 10 days until he was fired when John Kelly replaced Priebus as Trump’s chief of staff.

He was removed partly because of a lewd interview he gave to the New Yorker, in which he condemned former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon.

“I’m not Steve Bannon, I’m not trying to suck my own cock,” Scaramucci said. “I’m not trying to build my own brand off the fucking strength of the president. I’m here to serve the country."