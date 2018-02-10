Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci took a jab at White House chief of staff John Kelly over his handling of the Rob Porter controversy.

"The cover-up is always worse than the crime," Scaramucci told CNN’s David Axelrod when asked about the recent fallout surrounding former White House aide Rob Porter, who resigned amid domestic violence allegations.

Two of Porter's ex-wives came forward in Daily Mail reports last week and publicly accused him of being emotionally and physically abusive, with one providing pictures of a black eye.

Kelly has come under scrutiny in the past week over his response to the Porter controversy, initially defending the aide while noting his "integrity." Kelly also reportedly knew about the abuse allegations for months, yet never took initial action on the issue.

Scaramucci, who was fired by Kelly, said if he was in Kelly's position, he wouldn’t pretend he "didn't know about it when [he] knew about it or try to cover it."

"I would say, 'Jeez, you know, I knew about it. I was going to give the guy a pass because he told me it wasn't true, and I apologize to the American people for that. He's been let go, and I'd still like to keep my job,"' Scaramucci explained. "That's what I would do if I was General Kelly."

Despite denying allegations, Porter said he is resigning from his White House post. Meanwhile reports Friday said Kelly has indicated his willingness to resign amid the controversy, but has not gone so far as to submit a letter of resignation.