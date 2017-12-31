Anthony Scaramucci, who briefly served as the White House communications director before an abrupt ouster in July, said President Trump is unbothered by special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation.

In an interview that aired Sunday on CNN's "State of the Union," Scaramucci said he spoke with Trump in recent days and he doesn't think there's anything the president has to worry about.

"As it relates to my time with the president, my interaction with his staff, I’m certainly not worried about it," he said. "I know that he’s not worried about it."

Mueller is investigating Russia's interference in the 2016 election, including whether the Trump campaign colluded with the Kremlin.

The investigation has so far resulted in three indictments and two guilty pleas from Trump associates, though none of the charges involved collusion.

Trump has repeatedly denied his campaign was involved with Russia.

"When you really uncover the data and the information, you’ll find that the president was nowhere near the Russians as it related to the campaign, the election or anything thereof," Scaramucci said. "So I’m not worried about it, I don’t think he’s worried about it."