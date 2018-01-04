Former White House communications director and Wall Street banker Anthony Scaramucci said Thursday he would be willing to bet his wealth that Donald Trump Jr. did not commit treason by meeting with the Russians during the 2016 presidential election.

"Let's talk about the treason thing because you have to have criminal intent, obviously we both know that. Donald Trump Jr. is a very patriotic guy — he's a very honest guy and so I would bet my life savings on the fact that he has done absolutely nothing treasonous," Scaramucci said on CNN. He was responding to former chief strategist Steve Bannon, who was quoted in a new book saying Trump Jr.'s actions were "treasonous."

"And so if Steve actually said that, and let's say that he did say that, I think it's just a ridiculous comment. And if he was a smart enough guy and a good enough strategist, he'd get on the TV or something and say, 'I'd like to take it back if I said it,'" he added.

"You've got to get back to your therapist, get back on the air, and take it back": Scaramucci advises how Bannon should move forward following reports he called Trump Tower meeting "treasonous" https://t.co/Xhoyf5pEFe— New Day (@NewDay) January 4, 2018

"So it's a stupid thing to say, let's put it that way," Scaramucci said. "Donald Trump Jr., he's an honest person and American patriot, and to call him treasonous, you have something wrong with you, get back to your therapist and get on the air and take it back."

Scaramucci and Bannon were not friends during their time together in the White House. Scaramucci said Thursday he believes Bannon was in the job for himself, not Trump or the administration's agenda.

"At the end of the day, taking out the expletives, he's for Steve and we are for the president," he said. "I think the president wanted to reward him [Bannon] for a job well done during the campaign, but I think he diversed from the president and started focusing on his own brand and I think that's very damaging and not the right thing to do."

Scaramucci also said he does not think Trump is "angry" about the preview released Wednesday from Michael Wolff's forthcoming book "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House."

"My gut tells me he's probably not all that angry as much as he is distracted by it. He thinks it's another unnecessary distraction," he said.