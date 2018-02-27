A panel of Democratic congressional candidates for Arizona’s 2nd District all said they would not support California Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s bid for speaker if they were elected to the House.

In a video captured by America Rising last week, the candidates on the panel participated in a “lightning round” where they were asked to raise their hands if they would support Pelosi’s bid for speaker of the House.

“Now, it is time for a lightning round,” the moderator said. “Will you support Nancy Pelosi for speaker of the House?”

None of the candidates on the panel raised their hand, and the crowd responded with cheers and applause.

Former representative for Arizona’s 1st District, Ann Kirkpatrick, who is considered to be the Democratic front-runner in this election, voted for Pelosi for speaker on four previous occasions. Political entities associated with Pelosi have given $77,000 in donations to Kirkpatrick’s campaign fund.

Kirkpatrick’s campaign team clarified that she didn’t fully understand the format of the question, and would remain a supporter of Pelosi. They said she was unsure if she was supposed to raise her hand if she would support Pelosi for speaker or if she would not.

Several members of the Democratic Party have been calling for a shake-up in leadership for the past year, thinking it’s time for some fresh faces.