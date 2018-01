The Army has identified the two pilots who died when their AH-64 Apache helicopter crashed around 1 a.m. Saturday at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, Calif.

Killed were 1st Lt. Clayton R. Cullen, of Indiana, and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Kevin F. Burke, of California, both assigned to the 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, 4th Infantry Division.

The two soldiers were based at Ft. Carson, Colo.