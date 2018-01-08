The official Twitter account of the U.S. Army “liked” a tweet from actress Mindy Kaling that mocked President Trump for saying he’s “like, really smart.”

Kaling’s tweet on Saturday included a photo of her character from “The Office,” with superimposed text saying, “You guys, I’m like really smart now, you don’t even know.”

An Army spokesperson told The Washington Examiner the tweet had been “inadvertently ‘liked.’”

"An operator of the Army's official Twitter account inadvertently 'liked' a tweet whose content would not be endorsed by the Department of the Army,” the spokesperson said. "As soon as it was brought to our attention, it was immediately corrected."

The tweet was not among those under the Army’s Twitter account “likes” on Sunday afternoon.

Trump defended his mental fitness for office via Twitter on Saturday, calling himself “like, really smart” and “a very stable genius.”