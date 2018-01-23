Kentucky authorities released audio Monday of Sen. Rand Paul’s call to 911 after he was allegedly assaulted by his neighbor in November.

“I was assaulted by my neighbor and it’s not a life or death thing, but I’d like to have a police car come by,” Paul says on the recording.

Paul says he was assaulted “in my yard, while I was mowing the grass.”

Rene A. Boucher, 58, was charged with felony assault last week and faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Boucher allegedly tackled Paul after he saw him stacking brush onto a pile near his own property. The incident left Paul with six broken ribs.