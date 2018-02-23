Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said Thursday during a press conference in front of the White House that it was not his place to comment on the U.S. gun law debate, before touting the success of Australia's strict gun control measures.

"It's not for me to get involved in a contentious domestic political debate here, but Australia's experience in gun law reform, of course undertaken so courageously and effectively by John Howard more than 20 years ago, is a very powerful demonstration of the success of our policies," Turnbull told local media gathered in Lafayette Square.

"But we'll leave the domestic political debate to the Americans," the prime minister continued.

WATCH: @TurnbullMalcolm in Washington ahead of talks with @realDonaldTrump, says Australia will extend its condolences after Florida massacre, but America's gun debate is a domestic matter. Says Barnaby Joyce leadership questions are a matter for the National party. #TenNews pic.twitter.com/O0rXTk8bvy— TEN Eyewitness News (@channeltennews) February 22, 2018

Turnbull said he intends to express to President Trump Australia's "deepest condolences" over last week's Florida high school shooting when they meet face-to-face on Friday.

Seventeen people lost their lives when a lone gunman opened fire with an AR-15-style rifle at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., on Valentine's Day.

The tragedy has prompted yet another call for lawmakers to enact gun safety initiatives.

Former Australian Prime Minister John Howard, a conservative, introduced reforms after 35 people were killed and 23 wounded in a 1996 attack perpetrated by a gunman armed with two semi-automatic weapons at Port Arthur, a popular tourist spot in the Australian state of Tasmania.

The reforms introduced a national firearm registry, a uniform licensing scheme, a 28-day sales waiting period, and a gun buy-back program.