The autopsy report of the Las Vegas shooter shows he was using an anti-anxiety drug but does not contain additional clues about his motive for killing 58 people and wounding hundreds of others.

Stephen Paddock's autopsy, obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, found that he was overweight, that his teeth were in poor condition, and that he had hemorrhoids. The autopsy did not make any mention of alcohol in his system, and cited a report from Stanford University that noted a portion of Paddock's brain had an abnormality, but didn't say whether that could contribute to violent behavior.

A previous investigative report hypothesized that he may have had bipolar disorder.

The Review-Journal had uncovered that a doctor had prescribed Paddock the anti-anxiety medicine diazepam, whose brand name is Valium. The toxicology report found that traces of nordiazepam, oxazepan, and temazepan, which are consistent with the prescription, were found in his urine.

Paddock, 64, killed himself after carrying out a mass shooting in October into a country music concert from the window of a hotel room. Hundreds of people were wounded in the process, and Paddock did not leave a note indicating his motives. One of the laptops seized from Paddock's room contained images of child pornography.



He was a regular at Vegas casinos who often played video poker. Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, who is overseeing the investigation, has wondered whether recent losses might have been a contributing factor to the attack. His girlfriend, Marilou Danley, said she noticed Paddock becoming emotionally distant.

The FBI is also looking into the mass shooting and will be releasing a report later this year.

The autopsy also included a short report from Stanford University, which studied his brain to determine whether there was anything unusual. It revealed what it called "the most striking abnormality" in the hippocampus, a part of the brain involving human learning and memory. The report did not say whether the abnormalities might have affected his behavior.