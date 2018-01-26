Baby boomers are being hit particularly hard by this year's flu season, officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.

During most flu seasons, adults 65 and older tend to be the hardest-hit group. That is still true this year, but the second hardest-hit group is between the ages of 50 and 64. Young children typically are the second-most affected group.

"Baby boomers have higher rates than their grandchildren right now," Dr. Dan Jernigan, director of the influenza division at the CDC's National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, said in a phone call with reporters.

The reasons are multifaceted, he explained. Typically people develop a resistance to the first strain of flu that they have encountered, and people in the 50-64 age group were exposed to different strains of the flu other than the H1N1 strain circulating now. Another reason is that the vaccine isn't working well, partially because of the way it was developed, by being grown in eggs, but also because one of the strains circulating, H3N2, is constantly changing and tends to be particularly effective at causing disease symptoms.

"The vaccines just don't do that well against H3N2," Jernigan said. The vaccine is estimated to be about 30 percent effective this year.

The flu season is about halfway through, and while rates of transmission appear to be falling on parts of the West Coast, such as in California, the country is still seeing the same levels of infection, which have persisted for three weeks. The illness can range from mild to severe, and can even cause death. At least 19,869 people have tested positive for the flu this season.

The CDC reported that 9.1 percent of deaths that occurred this week could be attributed to the flu or to pneumonia. The agency does not have an exact number, however, because it is unable to collect all the data at one time and instead releases more concrete figures later.

The season is expected to have similar outcomes as the one in 2014 and 2015, when 34 million people were estimated to have the flu, 16 million of whom went to see a healthcare provider. That season, 710,00 people were hospitalized. Flu-related deaths each year typically fall between 12,000 and 56,000.

"That gives you an estimation of where we might end up this season," Jernigan said, though he added that the rates may change and end up being even higher than those years.

The agency did estimate that at least seven more children died from the flu this week, bringing the total to 37. The actual figures are likely higher than estimated because the information for the week comes mostly from hospitals, and some children may have died at home, resulting in a delay of data collection.

"We expect there will be more reports of pediatric deaths similar to what we have seen in previous flu seasons," Jernigan said.

During the 2014 to 2015 season, 141 children died from the flu.

In a recorded statement played during the call, CDC Director Brenda Fitzgerald reminded people to get the flu shot and to wash their hands to protect from transmission.