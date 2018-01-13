Ben Rhodes, a top national security official under former President Barack Obama, cast doubt on whether the Trump administration can handle a "crisis" like Ebola.

“You cannot respond to a crisis without a good process, and I have read and seen nothing that suggests the Trump White House – even under General [John] Kelly [Trump’s second chief of staff] – has a process that is suited to deal with something like, for instance, Ebola," he said, according to the Guardian.

The U.S. dealt with a handful of cases and one death, many of whom people who had helped the countries deal with the virus, when the 2014 Ebola outbreak hit countries in Africa. More than 10,000 people died in West Africa.

The World Health Organization confirmed Friday that a laboratory-confirmed case of Ebola emerged in Congo on Thursday.

Rhodes, who served as deputy national security adviser, also commented on the Trump White House dealing with "distractions" like the tell-all book from Michael Wolff, Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House.

"There are a very limited number of people in senior roles at the White House, and time is their most precious asset,” Rhodes said when asked about the book. "Distractions like this book consume people’s time, focus and emotional energy. Every minute spent responding to, meeting about or thinking about a controversy like this is time not spent on something else."