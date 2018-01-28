Sen. Bernie Sanders I-Vt. didn’t squash chatter on Sunday that he's mulling a repeat presidential bid in 2020.

Sanders met with his political advisers recently and a potential run for the White House came up, but Sanders said, “there is no big news” to report.

“Afraid to say it was not a big deal,” Sanders said of the meeting on CBS’ “Face the Nation.”

Sanders’ son, however, fueled speculation Thursday when he tweeted about his father’s political aspirations.

“He is not aware of all of all the things we are doing,” Sanders said of his son.