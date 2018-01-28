Sen. Bernie Sanders I-Vt. didn’t squash chatter on Sunday that he's mulling a repeat presidential bid in 2020.

Sanders met with his political advisers recently and a potential run for the White House came up, but Sanders said, “there is no big news” to report.

“Afraid to say it was not a big deal,” Sanders said of the meeting on CBS’ “Face the Nation.”

Sanders’ son, however, fueled speculation Thursday when he tweeted about his father’s political aspirations.

Bernard is seriously contemplating a run in 2020 and I don't mean a jog.— Levi Sanders (@Celentra) January 25, 2018

“He is not aware of all of all the things we are doing,” Sanders said of his son.