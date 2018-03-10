Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., offered kind words about his fellow senator, John McCain, R-Ariz., someone Sanders said he considers a friend who holds a “unique place in the Senate” despite their political differences.

“I will tell you this: John McCain’s political views are very different than mine, but John McCain, I consider to be a friend, somebody I’ve worked with one veterans’ issues,” Sanders told the Arizona Republic in an interview published Saturday.

“And I think John does have a unique place in the Senate right now where he is widely respected. Not only for his personal life and his role as a prisoner of war, but for his courage,” the Vermont senator continued.

McCain was diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer, last year. He has remained in Arizona since December, where he is recovering from chemotherapy and radiation.

Sanders specifically highlighted McCain’s July vote against the Senate Republican healthcare bill rolling back parts of the Affordable Care Act as an example of the bravery McCain has shown.

The Arizona senator’s vote opposing the bill, which failed in the upper chamber, is frequently criticized by President Trump, most recently during a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference last month.

Sanders said there are many Democrats on Capitol Hill wishing McCain well.

“I can tell you that many Democrats who disagree with him are very, very fond of him personally and we all wish him the very, very best in his battle against this terrible illness,” he said.

Sanders will be in Arizona for a political event in Phoenix on Sunday.